- Multimillion dollar expansion underway at The Equity in Altamont
- Effingham native takes first place in giant pumpkin contest
- Effingham County returns to COVID-19 warning level; 6 deaths reported over past week in Shelby County
- Judge Kimberly Koester to retire after 14 years on the bench
- Man escapes fire that destroyed Mason home
- Former congressman calls for end to hatred, violence during Effingham stop
- Altamont considers adding flat water rate
- Remembering Charles Stevens: Former Effingham mayor dies at 80
- 10-09-20 Effingham County Jail bookings
- 100+ Effingham County students in quarantine
