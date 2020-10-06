20201007-nws-tease2 Oct 6, 2020 12 hrs ago News, B5 Lawsuit takes aim at graduated tax ballot language Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Prosser, Cecil White, Estelle POYNTER, Emmit Feb 7, 1924 - Oct 4, 2020 Grunloh, John Buening, Darin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSex predator found living near schoolEffingham native takes first place in giant pumpkin contestEffingham at the Crossroads of Education: Grant funds portrait project downtownNew Under the Sun: Altamont cuts ribbon for solar plantRuholl's memorable day propels Shoes to winFatal crash on Dieterich blacktop ThursdayAltamont considers adding flat water rateMan escapes fire that destroyed Mason homeEffingham sets trick-or-treating date, time; releases guidelinesFormer congressman calls for end to hatred, violence during Effingham stop Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.