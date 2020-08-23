Generally clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 23, 2020 @ 6:32 pm
Effingham, Illinois
Community, A3
Local COVID cases continue to climb
Charlotte Stormy Brandenburger, infant daughter of Boone and Pamelis Brandenburger of Effingham, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham.
