Community, A3
Sigel native puts health communication skills to work
Scott Vantine, of Brownstown, formerly of Etna, NY, went Home to be with his Lord on July 5, 2020 at the age of 42, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Mt. Vernon, IL. Born on Friday, March 3, 1978 in Tompkins County, NY, the son of the late Norman Frank and Donna (Stewart) Vantine. He ma…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.