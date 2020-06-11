20200612-nws-tease2 Jun 11, 2020 3 hrs ago Records, A5 Plan commission reviews annexation for Ford Ave. project Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Mattes, Shirley STRELKA WESTRAY, Georgina Nov 16, 1969 - Jun 2, 2020 YAGOW, Paul Apr 5, 1955 - Jun 4, 2020 MANNING, Sidney May 25, 1936 - Jun 4, 2020 GREEN, Marjorie Sep 30, 1922 - Jun 6, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles4 injured in crash involving ambulanceCicadas begin to emerge in Illinois early in cycle; Brood XIX expected locallyHundreds rally in Effingham for social justice, saying Black Lives MatterSocial Justice Group plans peaceful rally in Effingham SaturdayAltamont closer to solar powerLetter to the Editor: Effingham Social Justice Group supports downtown businessesRally for social justice scheduled Saturday in Effingham6-5-20 Effingham County JailEighth COVID-19 case confirmed in Effingham CountyShelbyville man fatally struck by vehicle identified Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.