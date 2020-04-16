Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 16, 2020 @ 5:31 pm
Effingham, Illinois
Community, A3
COVID-19 Response Fund helps local organizations
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.