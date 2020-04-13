Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 13, 2020 @ 7:10 pm
Effingham, Illinois
Community, A3
High school seniors named Good Citizens
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.