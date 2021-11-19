The Effingham County Health Department sadly announces the COVID-related deaths of two individuals, one in their 40s and one in their 70s, one of the individuals was vaccinated. These deaths bring the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in this county to 103.
The Effingham County Health Department also announces eighty-one new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19); when added to the numbers released on Monday, it brings our seven-day total to 106, an increase of 16.5% from last week.
With Thanksgiving less than a week away we ask the community to think about how they can reduce their risks if attending family gatherings, especially if unvaccinated.
This week our region’s ICU bed availability rate was down again to 13%. This is well below the warning level of 20%, and means that as we head into flu season with another COVID surge that the medical system in our region is strained. Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 5% through November 16, with Effingham County at 6% for the same period.
As a community we know what to do and have all the resources to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Please:
• Vaccinate
• Distance socially
• Use masks,
• Practice hand hygiene,
• Socialize outdoors or in well ventilated locations,
• Avoid crowds
• Isolate and quarantine when required
