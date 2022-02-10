The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:02 p.m. Feb. 1 at the intersection of Jaycee and Banker, a vehicle driven by Clemence W. Hartke, 80, Dieterich, struck a vehicle driven by Kyle G. Wagner, 36, Effingham. Hartke sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At 6:54 p.m. Feb. 2 at milepost 161 on WB I-70, a vehicle driven by Caleb D. Brock, 34, Hessmer, LA, left the roadway and struck a guard rail.
- At 6:56 p.m. Feb. 2 on the SB I-57/ WB I-70 exit ramp, a semi driven by Kamalpreet Singh, 24, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, sideswiped a vehicle driven by George O. Schaney, 72, Butler, PA.
- At 7:08 p.m. Feb. 2 at the intersection of Keller and Temple, a vehicle driven by Sherley C. Morose, 39, Tamarac, FL, slid on the ice-covered roadway and rear-ended a vehicle driven by Delizanne Joseph, 47, Lake Worth, FL.
- At 5:08 a.m. Feb. 3 at 1805 W. Fayette, an unknown semi struck a parked semi owned by AMX Express LLC, Columbus, OH.
- At 7:52 a.m. Feb. 3 east of the intersection of Banker and Section, a vehicle driven by Joshua L. Baker, 43, Effingham, slid on the snow-covered roadway and struck a parked vehicle owned by Joshua Aden, Effingham.
- At 8:11 a.m. Feb. 4 at 2610 N. 3rd, a semi driven by Jerry Pierre-Louis, 25, Orlando, FL, left the parking lot and drove into the grass, causing damage to the yard owned by Technology Integrators.
- At 11:22 a.m. Feb. 5 at the intersection of Eiche and Banker, a vehicle driven by Andrew T. Palen, 63, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Karen R. Behrman, 62, Dieterich. A third vehicle driven by Randy E. Dennis, 59, Flora, struck Behrman’s vehicle.
- At 7:30 a.m. Feb. 7 east of the intersection of National and Schwerman, a vehicle driven by Hannah E. Paquette, 23, Altamont, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Penny L. Hanks, 48, Effingham.
- Kathleen L. Trimble, 38, Effingham, was cited Feb. 5 for Driving While License Suspended.
- Cecilia R. Rogers, 44, Newton, was cited Feb. 6 for Failure to Signal When Required
- Cassidy J. Beck, 29, Effingham, was cited Feb. 7 for Driving While License Suspended and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Rachel L. Worman, 26, St. Elmo, was cited Feb. 4 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
- At 5:42 p.m. Feb. 8 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth A. Meinhart, 18, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Natasha M. Heideman, 42, Watseka.
- Dakota A. Couch, 25, Mattoon, was cited Feb. 8 for Driving While License Suspended.
Henry J. Amalvert, 34, Orange Park, FL, was cited Feb. 5 for Improper Parking on Roadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.