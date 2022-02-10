Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cody J. Sapp, 36, Altamont, Feb. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for dumping garbage, trash or refuge on another’s property. Sapp was given notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Codie J. Ledford, 28, Bryan, Ohio, Feb. 8 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of weapon by a felon, unlawful use of weapon and aggravated unlawful use of weapon. Ledord posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mark A. Beck, 56, Beecher City, Feb. 8 on charges of felony driving while license revoked, no valid registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Beck was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Laura C. Maynor, 33, Dieterich, Feb. 8 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Maynor was transported to Coles County.
- Inmate Devontay N. Addison, 18, Indianapolis, was charged Feb. 9 with Marion County, Indiana warrant, robbery resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury and auto theft. Addison was in jail at last check.
- Inmate Antonio A. Addison, 21, Indianapolis, was charged Feb. 9 with Marion County, Indiana warrant, robbery resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury and theft. Addison was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Chatman F. Ruholl, 31, Effingham, Feb. 9 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol. Ruholl posted $100 and valid driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cory N. Zellers, 34, Effingham, Feb. 6 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Zellers was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ashley N. Haarmann, 35, Effingham, Feb. 6 on charge of criminal damage to property more than $500. Haarmann was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Illinois State Police arrested Antonio A. Addison, 21, Indianapolis, Feb. 7 on charges of aiding or abetting the possession or sale of stolen vehicle, driving while license suspended, speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper display of license plate and no seat belt. Addison was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Devontay N. Addison, 18, Indianapolis, Feb. 7 on charges of aiding or abetting the possession or sale of stolen vehicle and no seat belt. Addison was in jail at last check.
