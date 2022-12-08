Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Miranda Davis, 28, Effingham, Dec. 6 on charge of driving while license suspended. Davis was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Logan Gomez, 27, Margate, Florida, Dec. 6 on charge of possession of meth. Gomez was released on $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jake Tedrick, 22, Mason, Dec. 6 on charge of domestic battery. Tedrick was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua Verdeyen, 45, Effingham, Dec. 6 on charges of criminal damage to property and domestic battery. Verdeyen posted $350 and was released.
- Nathan C. Perry, 35, Flora, was sentenced on Dec. 7 to 18 months in Illinois Department of Corrections for theft of display merchandise less than $300 with previous conviction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Keith A. Evans, 63, Altamont, Dec. 7 on an Effingham County original warrant for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Evans posted $10,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony M. Jamison, 24, Effingham, Dec. 7 on charges of forgery by fraud and theft by possession of property less than $500. Jamison was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kristina R. Perkins, 31, Flora, Dec. 7 on charge of retail theft. Perkins posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kaitlyn G. Durbin, 21, Beecher City, Dec. 7 on charges of counterfeiting/forgery and theft less than $500. Durbin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Andrea R. Collins, 45, Saginaw, Michigan, Dec. 7 on charge of reckless driving. Collins posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michele Thompson, 47, Marion, Dec. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Thompson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Isaach Peppers, 26, Effingham, Dec. 5 on charge of domestic battery. Peppers was in jail at last check.
