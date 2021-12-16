The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:56 a.m. Dec. 8 at the intersection of Temple and Keller, a vehicle driven by Jessica M. Allie, 28, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Steven E. Kuhlman, 49, Beecher City. A passenger in Kuhlman’s vehicle, Dawn M. Kuhlman, 46, Beecher City, was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital as a precaution due to previous injuries.
- At 12:09 p.m. Dec. 10 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Larry G. Nease, 69, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Kelsy M. Flowers, 29, Beecher City.
- At 2:11 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Henrietta and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Linda S. Scales, 68, Toledo, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Carl J. Koester, 56, Effingham.
- At 7:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at 2500 N. 3rd, a semi driven by Ernesto M. Duran, 35, Las Vegas, NV, struck a parked semi owned by DeBoer Transportation, Blenker, WI.
- At 4:31 p.m. Dec. 9 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Shawnna M. Wilson, 35, West Salem, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Teresa J. Janes, 59, Neoga. Wilson was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 10:56 p.m. Dec. 9 south of the intersection of Grove and Schwerman, a vehicle driven by Heidi L. Caudill, 18, Stewardson, left the roadway and struck and damaged a fence owned by Effingham Unit 40 School District.
- At 12:27 p.m. Dec. 10 west of the intersection of Fayette and N. 1600th St., a vehicle driven by Robert A. Smyser, 81, Toledo, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Justin A. Hoelscher, 38, Teutopolis. Smyser and a passenger in Smyser’s vehicle, Carolyn S. Smyser, 77, Toledo, both sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Robert Smyser was ticketed for Failure to Yield.
- At 5:38 p.m. Dec. 10 at the intersection of St. Anthony and Merchant, a vehicle driven by Cheryl A. Zacha, 57, Dieterich, struck a vehicle driven by Brian T. Flach, 41, Effingham.
- At 12:17 a.m. Dec. 12 at 1702 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by MGR Lease LLC, Countryside.
- At 7:34 a.m. Dec. 12 south of the intersection of Jaycee and Easy Breeze, a vehicle driven by Jeannie M. Sowers, 32, Altamont, struck a vehicle driven by Sara L. Tipsword, 57, Effingham.
- At 11:44 a.m. Dec. 10 east of the intersection of Raney and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Sarhonda M. Aldridge, 56, Mattoon, attempted to merge lanes, causing a vehicle driven by Ashton S. Cunningham, 29, Ramsey, to drive over the curb to avoid being struck.
- At 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Leslie R. Boothby, 67, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Steven A. Kaufman, 56, Effingham.
- At 6:50 a.m. Dec. 11 north of the intersection Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Allyson J. Anderson, 31, Beecher City, backed into a vehicle driven by Philip B. Reynolds, 62, Pana.
- At 8:10 a.m. Dec. 13 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Phyllis M. Lewis, 72, Wheeler, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Courtney V. Gillespie, 27, Effingham.
- At 9:44 a.m. Dec. 13 at the intersection of Temple and 3r, a vehicle driven by Charles W. Bosley, Jr., 74, Toledo, struck a vehicle driven by Gina P. Gacrama-Dy, 61, Effingham.
- Matthew A. Rickfelder, 37, Effingham, was cited Dec. 13 for disorderly conduct.
- Jasmine A. Meyer, 19, Effingham, was cited Dec. 7 for Permitting an Unauthorized Person to Drive.
- Megan L. Jackson, 40, Effingham, was cited Dec. 10 for Retail Theft.
- Carrie F. Hernandez, 31, Paducah, KY, was cited Dec. 11 for Retail Theft.
- Ina R. Simmons, 56, Mason, was cited Dec. 12 for Retail Theft.
- Ann M. Niebrugge, 19, Effingham, was cited Dec. 12 for Speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.