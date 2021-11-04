Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Trenton A. Niemeyer, 36, Teutopolis, Nov. 2 on motion to increase bond on charge of criminal damage to government-supported property. Niemeyer posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony A. Brown, 23, Effingham, Nov. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Brown was given notice to appear on the Effingham County warrant and transported to Fayette County.
- Effingham city police arrested Vayda L. Gabel, 19, Watson, Nov. 2 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a look-alike substance and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Gabel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kevin W. Ashbrook, 47, Effingham, Nov. 3 on motion to increase bond on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Ashbrook posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ally J. Niebrugge, 20, Effingham, Nov. 3 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, resisting a peace officer, no valid driver's license and expired registration. Niebrugge was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Abigail Montgomery, 40, Beecher City, Nov. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Montgomery posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Justin D. Blackburn, 30, Ramsey, Nov. 3 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, title/registration possession offenses, improper use of registration and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Blackburn was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua D. Salto, 35, Effingham, Nov. 1 on charge of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license, driving under the influence and Shelby County warrant for attachment for contempt. Salto was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested James W.S. Steuernagel, 30, Effingham, Nov. 1 on charge of disorderly conduct. Steuernagel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Hayden L. Limes, 26, Effingham, Nov. 1 on charges of domestic battery, violation of order of protection and unlawful restraint. Limes was in jail at last check.
