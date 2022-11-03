Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds later at night. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.