The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:17 a.m. Oct. 27 at 1805 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by John Yager, Madison, WI.
- At 9:23 p.m. Nov. 1 at the intersection of 3rd and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Beth M. Bernahl, 52, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Dan A. Fearday, 65, Neoga. Bernahl was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident. Bernahl posted $100 and driver’s license and was released.
- At 5:21 p.m. Nov. 1 at 19374 N. US Highway 45, a vehicle driven by Madison C. Walsh, 18, Toledo, struck a vehicle driven by Sarmiento L. Sanchez, 35, Stewardson. No citations at this time pending an ongoing investigation.
- Jonathan D. Rhodes, 52, Teutopolis, was cited Oct. 29 for Dumping Garbage on Real Property.
- Zachary C. Robertson, 19, Watson, was cited Nov. 2 for Improper Lane Usage.
- At 2:49 p.m. Oct. 27 at the intersection of Wabash and Linden, a vehicle driven by Ronald J. Brummer, 78, Mason, struck a vehicle driven by Carrie A. Jicha, 47, Effingham.
- At 8:57 a.m. Oct. 28 at the intersection of 4th and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Patricia J. Settlemire, 62, Altamont, struck a vehicle driven by Courtney V. Gillespie, 28, Effingham. Settlemire was ticketed for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
- At 4:57 p.m. Oct. 28 at the intersection of Willenborg and Althoff, a vehicle driven by James R. Miller, 59, Mattoon, struck and damaged a stop sign owned by the City of Effingham.
- At 5:11 p.m. Oct. 28 at the intersection of Keller and Avenue of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Mary J. Behrman, 84, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Sarah N. Parker, 34, Newton.
- At 12:02 p.m. Oct. 29 west of the intersection of 3rd and Washington, a vehicle driven by Krishna I. Thomas, 38, Charleston, struck a vehicle driven by Debra J. Wohltman, 61, Altamont.
- At 6:42 a.m. Oct. 30 at 1007 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Robert R. Yingst, 74, Farina, collided with a vehicle driven by Mark R. Schewe, 53, Greenville.
- At 10:50 a.m. Oct. 30 at the intersection of 4th and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Natasha Czerwonka, 32, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Donna K. Fitzjarrald, 48, Effingham.
- At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 30 west of the intersection of Fayette and Granada, a vehicle driven by Jesse L. Kollman, 22, St. Elmo, lost control, left the roadway and struck and damaged an Ameren Illinois utility pole. Kollman was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
