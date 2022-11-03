Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Ricky L. Boerckel, 23, Charleston, was sentenced on Nov. 1 to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for delivery of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham city police arrested Tucker J. O’Hara, 36, Effingham, Nov. 1 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, resisting a peace officer and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. O’Hara was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested John R. Feldhake, 63, Shumway, Nov. 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of no harvest license for Ginseng. Feldhake was given time served on Effingham County warrant and held on authority of Fayette County.
- Joshua A. Stout, 44, Watson, was sentenced on Nov. 1 to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ronnie J. Robison, 42, Shumway, Nov. 1 on Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge aggravated fleeing police 21 miles per hour over limit. Robison was transferred to Shelby County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kellie R. Roberts, 27, Vandalia, Nov. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Roberts posted $425 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Haley M. Thompson, 38, Marshall, Oct. 30 on charge of driving under the influence of drugs. Thompson posted $100 and driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Shawna L. Matchett, 44, Flora, Oct. 30 on charge of retail theft over $300. Matchett posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jeremiah J. Bailiff, 25, St. Louis, Oct. 30 on charge of criminal trespass to property. Bailiff was given notice to appear and released.
- Matthew D. Jackson, 28, Effingham, began serving on Oct. 31 a 24-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy L. Myer, 38, Newton, Oct. 31 on charges of possession of stolen vehicle, Clark County warrants for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance, no valid registration and possession of drug paraphernalia. Myer was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.