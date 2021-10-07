The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5 a.m. Oct. 4 at the intersection of Banker and Hoffman, a vehicle driven by Matthew T. Hecht, 29, Effingham, struck a bicycle operated by Aaron J. Doedtman, 45, Watson. Doedtman sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At 1:36 p.m. Sept. 30 at the intersection of Banker and Kagay, an unknown vehicle attempted to merge lanes, causing a vehicle driven by Thomas J. Dial, 59, Effingham, to drive over a curb and strike and damage a mailbox owned by Lucky Luciano’s, Effingham.
- At 5:02 a.m. Oct. 1 at 1701 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Cook Logistics, Delavan, WI.
- At 11:25 a.m. Oct. 1 at 1600 Ford, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by James Ross, Effingham.
- At 5:37 p.m. Oct. 3 at the intersection of Maple and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Earl D. Reynolds, 65, Watson, struck a vehicle driven by Marshall E. Wilson, 20, Clay City.
- At 6:57 a.m. Oct. 1 at 1805 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Here We Go Express LLC, Rootstown, OH.
- At 1:10 p.m. Oct. 1 east of the intersection of 3rd and Rickelman, a semi driven by Peter T. Iskra, 54, New Port Richey, FL, struck a semi driven by Randy Bowen, 63, Altamont.
- Levi G. Austin, 23, Altamont, was cited Sept. 30 for felony criminal damage to property.
- Alyssa M. Brison, 20, Shelbyville, was cited Oct. 1 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Jeff A. Hopper, 44, St. Elmo, was cited Oct. 1 for retail theft.
- Sharma Siddharth, 28, Forest Hills, NY, was cited Oct. 2 for parking where prohibited.
- Hunter L. Brown, 20, Effingham, was cited Oct. 5 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Trenton A. Niemeyer, 36, Teutopolis, was cited Oct. 5 for driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Thomas C. Anderson, 38, Shelbyville, was cited Oct. 6 for driving while license suspended.
Jusel Muniz Tosado, 34, Effingham, was cited Oct. 6 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
