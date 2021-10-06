The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- Hunter L. Brown, 20, Effingham, was cited Oct. 5 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 6, 2021 @ 7:12 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.