The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:52 p.m. Sept. 29 at 1728 S. Willow, a vehicle driven by John N. Vanpelt, 25, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kylie M. Musgrave, 25, Willow Hill, causing Musgrave’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Cory A. Miller, 28, Louisville. Vanpelt as well as a passenger in Musgrave’s vehicle, Logan S. Musgrave, 28, Willow Hill, both sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Vanpelt was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
- At 12:10 p.m. Sept. 30 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Patrick D. Simmons, 42, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Kailey M. Rush, 22, Effingham.
- At 8:10 p.m. Sept. 30 at the intersection of 3rd and Temple, a vehicle driven by Zach R. Beccue, 25, Altamont, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jeffrey E. Morrison, 51, Neoga.
At 2:02 a.m. Sept. 30 at 1701 W. Evergreen, an unknown semi struck a semi driven by Jacinto J. Rodriguez, 58, Pharr, TX.
Isabella R. Gardner, 26, Beecher City, was cited Sept. 29 for Felony Criminal Damage to Property and Violation Order of Protection.
Mindy L. Pinkerton, 32, Effingham, was cited Oct. 1 for Possession of Methamphetamine and Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
Ronnie J. McCleary, 40, Atlanta, GA, was cited Sept. 29 for Improper Walking in Roadway.
- At 6:27 p.m. Oct. 3 at 120 Four Seasons, a vehicle driven by Brenda L. Stewart, 65, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Francisco Martinez Gonzalez, Effingham.
At 1:45 p.m. Oct. 4 at 1311 N. Keller, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by PV Holding Corp., St. Louis, MO.
At 8:15 a.m. Oct. 5 south of the intersection of Willenborg and Althoff, a vehicle driven by Abbi R. Lustig, 28, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Carter A. Meyer, 19, Effingham.
At 9:53 a.m. Oct. 5 at 801 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle sideswiped a vehicle driven by Korie R. Tucker, 21, Altamont, causing Tucker’s vehicle to strike a curb.
