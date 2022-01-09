Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rollie E. Leanberger Jr., 35, Mason, Jan. 7 on charge of contempt of court for failure to provide documents. Leanberger Jr. posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael J. Mathews, 25, Effingham, Jan. 8 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and disobeying a traffic control device. Mathews was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham City police arrested Nicholas T. Hastings, 19, Effingham, Jan. 8 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft or unauthorized control of between $500 and $10,000 and possession of less than 10 grams of cannabis. Hastings was in jail at last check.
- Effingham Police on Jan. 6 arrested Therion Magee Jr., 33, Foxworth, Missouri, on a Tarrant County, Texas warrant for aggravated assault/threat, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Magee was in custody at last report.
- Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 6 arrested Julie R. Ebeling, 44, Watson, on charges of domestic battery and possession of less than five grams of meth. Ebeling was in custody at last report.
