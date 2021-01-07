Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Benjamin D. Calkins, 36, Watson, was sentenced Jan. 6 to 30 months in the Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Larry D. Gibson, 62, Teutopolis, Jan. 6 on a Mercer Co. original warrant for criminal sexual abuse. Gibson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jason B. McCormack, 40, Effingham, Jan. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violating an order of protection. McCormack posted $750 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Quentin D. Love, 38, Indianapolis, Jan. 6 on charge of disorderly conduct. Love was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Johnathon A. Kelley, 27, Terre Haute, Indiana, Dec. 30 on an Effingham County original warrant for aggravated battery. Kelley posted $2,500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin R. Tish, 30, Effingham, Dec. 31, on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and no insurance. Tish was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Rocky L. Weber, 37, Effingham, Dec. 31 on charge of disorderly conduct. Weber was given a notice to appear and released.
