Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested William C. England, 54, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 18 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft by deception of between $500 and $10,000, aggravated battery, false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, unlawful restraint and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. England was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sunshine C. Cole, 49, Decatur, Jan. 18 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft by unauthorized control of between $10,000 and $100,000. Cole was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony B. Light, 37, Mattoon, Jan. 19 on charge of operating a vehicle without registration and driving while license suspended. Light was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel R. Steward, 41, Effingham, Jan. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for unlawful possession of stolen vehicle and unlawful altering, forging or counterfeiting of an assignment of a title document. Steward posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Captain J. Heather, 40, Mattoon, Jan. 19 on charge of failure to register as violent offender. Heather was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Thomas A. McCarthy, 43, Effingham, Jan. 19 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving scene of an accident and resisting peace officer. McCarthy posted $100 and driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua D. Edwards, 39, Terre Haute, Indiana, Jan. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Edwards posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Colton A. Hall, 23, Effingham, Jan. 17 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle and criminal trespass to real property. Hall was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicholas T. Hastings, 19, Effingham, Jan. 18 on charge of domestic battery. Hastings was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.