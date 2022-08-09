July 29, 2022 – August 5, 2022
On 07/29/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R02024 was recorded from Helton Cemetery to Kate McGonigal. $0.00.
On 07/29/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02029 was recorded from Shelby County State Bank (Trustee) of the Cheryl McClellan Illinois Land Trust to Bradley Wayne Storm, and Kimberly Dawn Storm for property located at Parcel: 0221-05-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $500,000.00.
On 07/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02037 was recorded from Jessie L. Knearem to Jamey G. Prosser for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-10-103-019; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 17 OL: P:, and RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 18 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 07/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02039 was recorded from W. R. McCollom Jr., and Catherine J. McCollom to Matthew Boelke for property located at Parcel: 1116-10-04-201-009; Subdivision: FAIRWAY CONDO'S ADD 1 B: L: 191 OL: P:. $115,000.00.
On 08/01/2022 a SHERIFF DEED 2022R02040 was recorded from Brian McReynolds, Shelby County Sheriff, and Donald Lovins to Jessica Garcia Ocon for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-15-402-009; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 15 L: 11 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 15 L: 12 OL: P:. $16,000.00.
On 08/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02042 was recorded from Billie L. Mitchell, Jean E. Mitchell, and Sharon Kaye Poa Tintori to Manuel Gabhart, and Guillermo Ortiz for property located at Parcel: 1001-21-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $240,000.00.
On 08/01/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02044 was recorded from Bernadine Kaye Duduit to Rhonda Kay Weiderman, Darrin Paul Duduit, and Dustin John Duduit for property located at Parcel: 1116-22-00-400-002; and 1116-24-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $0.00.
On 08/01/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02048 was recorded from Evelyn I. Shuster (Trustee) of the DL-EI Shuster Trust No. 111735 to Hayden Rental Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-17-306-003; Subdivision: AMBROSE GILLILANDS 2ND ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 12 OL: P:, and AMBROSE GILLILANDS 2ND ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 13 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 08/01/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02049 was recorded from Evelyn I. Shuster (Trustee) of the DL-EI Shuster Trust No 111735 TO Hayden Rental Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-20-405-007; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 15 L: 5 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 15 L: 6 OL: P:. $70,000.00.
On 08/01/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02052 was recorded from LCD Holdings Llc. to Pana Community Hospital Association for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-301-004; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $130,000.00.
On 08/02/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02062 was recorded from Kevin R. Kunkel (Trustee) Lisa M. Jacobson (Trustee), and Todd C. Kunkel (Trustee) of the Glenn Richard Kunkel Trust, and the Naomi K. Kunkel Trust to Kenneth W. Lewis Trust for property located at Parcel: 0603-07-00-200-003; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $3,067,620.00.
On 08/02/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02066 was recorded from Dorinda R. Everett (Trustee), Curt W. Ferguson (Trustee) of the Dorinda Everett Trust to Carmen D. Everett for property located at Parcel: 1520-07-00-300-007; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW. $85,000.00.
On 08/04/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02071 was recorded from Kathy J. Knearem to Brock Knearem, and Blake Knearem for property located at Parcel: 0319-17-00-300-009, and 2013-07-18-304-009; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 17 L: 8 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW, SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SE, and SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW SE. $0.00.
On 08/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02078 was recorded from Lowell C. Moomaw, and Susan A. Moomaw to Hannah June Michelle Underwood for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-15-409-006; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 12 L: 7 OL: P:; and STEWARDSON B: 12 L: 8 OL: P:. $45,000.00.
On 08/05/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02081 was recorded from Robert Alan Hays, Barbara Ann Pirano FKA Barbara Ann Hays to Hallkauf Productions Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-07-209-006; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:. $1,246.00.
On 08/05/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02086 was recorded from Louella Ann Bence, and Timothy Gaylord Bence to Kyhe M. Wheeler for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-11-207-008; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:. $142,000.00.
On 08/05/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02090 was recorded from Cheryl Nicole, NKA Cheryl Nicole Dove-Myers, David Myers, and Cheryl Nicole Dove Myers to Amanda N. Walters for property located at Parcel: 0319-11-00-100-004; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $195,000.00.
