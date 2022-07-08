The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 9:56 a.m. July 6 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen a vehicle driven by Shirley A. Warren, 83, Casey, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Emilia Munoz, 18, Effingham.
• At 5:12 a.m. July 7 at 2500 N. Third an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by New Prime Inc., Springfield, MO.
• Andrea R. Aanes, 37, Effingham, was cited July 1 for operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
• Isaac D. Thomas, 42, Effingham, was cited July 6 for Criminal Damage to Property and Disorderly Conduct.
• Craig X. Barnes, 58, Effingham, was cited July 7 for Disorderly Conduct – False 911 Call.
• Trent A. Wilson, 52, Effingham, was cited July 7 for Possession of Methamphetamine and Illegal Possession of Hypodermic Needle/Syringe.
• Jeannie M. Fancher, 49, Effingham, was cited July 7 for Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of Weapon, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass to Residence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
