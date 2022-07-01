The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 11:25 a.m. June 29 at 401 North Mulberry a vehicle driven by Donna R. Lundy, 62, Neoga, struck and damaged a building owned by Prompt Care. Lundy was ticketed for driving under the influence.
• Alea A. Maders, 40, Effingham, was cited June 29 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
