The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested James T. Davis, 30, Effingham, June 2 on the charge of criminal trespass to property. Davis was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Katie J. Sebring, 38, Flora, June 2 on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Sebring posted $225 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies jailed Kennedy P. Brummerstedt, 28, Effingham, June 2 for a sentence of 90 days for delivery of over 5 grams of methamphetamine. Brummerstedt was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Clint D. Hilderbrand, 44, Sailor Springs, June 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Hilderbrand was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Dalton G. Higgs, 27, Altamont, June 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of under 5 grams of methamphetamine. Higgs was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Mark A. Davidson, 59, Altamont, June 2 on a DeWitt County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of violation of order of protection. Davidson posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Clara A. Bailey, 44, Mattoon, June 3 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt of court. Bailey was in jail at last check.
