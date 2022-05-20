Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.