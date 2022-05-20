The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• Jade E. Jurgens, 30, Rantoul, was cited May 17 for violation order of protection.
• Katlynn M. Rhodes, 28, Altamont, was cited May 18 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a hypodermic needle/syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
• Antonio A. Hammond, 36, Effingham, was cited May 18 for a false 911 call.
