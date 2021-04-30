Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Kaleb A. Godert, 20, Effingham, April 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Godert was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kassie L. Veach, 37, Oblong, April 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Veach posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kendrick R. Thomas, 29, Effingham, April 27 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Thomas was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Charles Douglas Yoder, 59, Effingham, April 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivering less than 5 grams of meth, Effingham County warrant for aggravated battery, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of meth. Yoder was served an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation for failure to comply on April 27. Yoder was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jonathan A. Logaman, 27, Murphysboro, April 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivering between 5 and 15 grams of meth and a McCracken County, Kentucky, warrant for probation violation. Logaman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ariel L. Weeden, 24, Dieterich, April 28 for possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, adult possession of cannabis by a passenger. Weeden was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David B. Funte, 28, Monticello, Indiana, April 28 on charges of no driver’s license, failure to signal, no seat belt, Clay County warrant for forgery. Funte was given notice to appear on local charges and released to Clay County authorities.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kenneth Ray Knifley, 27, Effingham, April 28 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Knifley was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John T. Henderson, 39, Effingham, April 25 on charge of violating an order of protection. Henderson posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Edwin Tappan, 30, Watson, April 26 on charge of domestic battery. Tappan posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Elizabeth M. Russell, 31, Effingham, April 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bad check/obtaining control of property. Russell was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Lacie D. Hayes, 30, Marshall, April 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hayes was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County Deputies arrested Jesse D. Horn, 25, St. Elmo, April 29 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of domestic battery with physical contact. Horn was in jail at last check.
- Effingham City Police arrested Vicente Sixto-Moreno, 24, Effingham, April 30 on charges of domestic battery and obstructing identification. Moreno was in jail at last check.
